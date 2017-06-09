Featured
Drugs and weapons found during arrest in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police found a weapon, a number of drugs, as well as stolen identity documents following the arrests of a man and a woman on June 8, 2017 (WRPS)
Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 10:03AM EDT
A man and a woman are facing a number of drug and weapon charges after a search warrant was executed following their arrests.
Police say that the two people, a 40-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman both from Waterloo, were arrested on Victoria Street North in Kitchener.
As a result of the arrests police found a loaded handgun, suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, marihuana and identity documents which they believe were stolen.
Following the arrests police searched a house on Regina Street North in Waterloo where police found drug paraphernalia and more identity documents.
The man and the woman have been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and identity theft.
The woman was also charged with possession of drugs, and the man was charged with possession of a firearm with ammunition.
Police are continuing their investigation.
