Three people are facing charges in connection with a drug investigation in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police say a total of three people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, and a search warrant was executed at a home in Kitchener on Thursday.

Items allegedly seized from the home include methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, prescription drugs and both real and fake money.

Two of the men have been charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, and the third with drug possession.