Meth and a substance believed to be fentanyl were seized as part of a drug investigation in Cambridge, Waterloo Regional Police say.

The drugs are worth a police-estimated $13,600. Cash was also seized.

Police say the same investigation led them to make three arrests on Friday at an undisclosed location in Cambridge.

A 40-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are facing charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.