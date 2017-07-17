Featured
Drug investigation in Cambridge leads to 3 arrests
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 1:23PM EDT
Meth and a substance believed to be fentanyl were seized as part of a drug investigation in Cambridge, Waterloo Regional Police say.
The drugs are worth a police-estimated $13,600. Cash was also seized.
Police say the same investigation led them to make three arrests on Friday at an undisclosed location in Cambridge.
A 40-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are facing charges of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.