The RCMP says two people have been arrested after an investigation into the alleged trafficking of steroids.

The Mounties say search warrants were executed late last week at a home in Sauble Beach, Ont., and a business in Owen Sound, Ont.

They say officers seized "multi kilos" of steroids and other substances as well as sophisticated production equipment and a prohibited firearm.

Investigators allege a man and a woman from Sauble Beach imported and distributed the controlled substances through the Owen Sound business.

A 35-year-old man faces charges that include importing and trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a prohibited firearm.

A 30-year-old woman is charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of methamphetamine, weapons counts and breach of recognizance.

"A key supply chain that distributed large amounts steroids has been disrupted," RCMP Insp. Kevin Nicholson said Monday in a release.