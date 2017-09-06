

Real estate prices rose in Cambridge in August – though not by as much as the market saw earlier in the year.

According to the Cambridge Association of Realtors, 114 detached homes and 35 freehold townhouses changed hands in August.

The total of 149 sales represents a 16.8 per cent decrease from August 2016. Realtors’ association president Jim Robinson says the decline is partially due to a continued lack of listings in the area.

Average sale prices were $472,566 for detached homes and $444,496 for townhouses, representing year-over-year increases of 4.6 per cent and 4.2 per cent respectively.

The Cambridge Association of Realtors track statistics for the sales of detached homes and townhouses, but not condos, in Cambridge and North Dumfries.