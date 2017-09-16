Featured
Drivers walk away from crash in Punkeydoodles Corners
A pickup truck has serious damage after it hit a trailer head-on. (Sept. 16, 2017)
Published Saturday, September 16, 2017 10:48PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 16, 2017 11:26PM EDT
A pickup truck hit a minivan pulling a trailer head-on Saturday afternoon in Punkeydoodles Corners.
Incredibly, both drivers walked away without serious injuries.
It happened just before the dinner hour near Oxford County.
Both the pickup and trailer had significant front damage.
The road was closed for a short time while police investigated the crash.