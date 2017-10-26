

CTV Kitchener





Most drivers asked about collisions involving animals say they know how to avoid them, but they’re not sure other motorists are in the same boat.

State Farm Canada surveyed more than 3,000 Canadians about their experiences encountering wild animals while driving.

About one-third of respondents said they would not know how to properly avoid a collision with a large animal, should they encounter one in their path.

There was a bigger discrepancy when drivers were given a question suggesting their opinion about how other drivers deal with animal encounters.

Asked if there should be more public education efforts aimed at preventing wildlife collisions, 84 per cent of people responded that there should be.

Drivers were also asked what they would do if they came upon a deer in the middle of the highway.

Two-thirds of respondents said they would hit their vehicle’s brakes, while 55 per cent said they would take their foot off the gas pedal. About 25 per cent of drivers said they would try to swerve around the animal, which police say is one of the most common ways for people to be injured when encountering wildlife while driving.

Collisions involving wildlife, particularly deer, are especially common at this time of year. In Wellington County, 11 collisions involving deer were reported within the span of a few days earlier this week.