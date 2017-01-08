

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada issued a series of snow squall warnings on Sunday, saying some areas could get up to 15 centimetres of snow.

By 6 p.m. warnings were still in effect for Stratford, Wingham, Goderich, Listowel, Woodstock, Tillsonburg, London, Lambton County, southern Grey County, southern Bruce County, Orangeville, Barrie and Collingwood.

Earlier in the day blowing snow caused white out conditions near London.

Highway 21 between Goderich and Port Elgin was closed for most of the morning due to heavy snow.

The winter weather is also being blamed for a number of crashes throughout the province.

OPP say there were about 100 crashes on the 401 near Bowmanville on Saturday. Most of them were fender benders and no serious injuries were reported. However part of the highway was shut down for several hours while crews cleaned up.

Plows worked through the weekend to clear the roads.

To help with that effort, Kitchener has declared a snow event.

Residents are asked to remove their vehicles from city streets by 8 p.m. Vehicles parked on the street after that time may be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. The parking ban remains in effect until Monday at midnight, though it could be extended depending on changing weather conditions.

Waterloo has also issued an overnight parking ban. No vehicles are permitted on city streets between 2:30 and 6 a.m. Monday.