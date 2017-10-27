

CTV Kitchener





Three drivers who attempted to get out of a traffic jam on Highway 401 by turning around and driving in the opposite direction ended up being ticketed for careless driving.

It happened Friday morning, to drivers who found themselves caught in the backup caused by a fatal crash and highway closure in the eastbound lanes of the 401 west of Kitchener.

Oxford County OPP say several vehicles were seen travelling westbound on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes, going against the flow of traffic at fast speeds.

Some of the drivers kept up their wrong-way driving for more than 10 kilometres before exiting the highway at the Oxford Road 29 ramps.