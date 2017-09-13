

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is charged with impaired driving and other offences after allegedly failing to move over for police cruisers that had their emergency lights flashing.

Not only did the man fail to pull over, police say, but he actually passed the vehicles as they were responding to an emergency.

It happened Sept. 3 on the Conestoga Parkway eastbound near Ottawa Street. Cambridge OPP say they were able to stop the vehicle on the Ottawa off-ramp and place the driver under arrest.

A 29-year-old man faces charges related to impaired driving and failure to move over for emergency vehicles.