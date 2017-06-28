

CTV Kitchener





A Brant County man is facing a stunt driving charge after being pulled over on Highway 403.

Brant County OPP say the man was pulled over Tuesday afternoon after an officer noticed his vehicle speeding on the highway near Middle Townline Road, west of Burford.

A radar device allegedly tracked the vehicle at more than 190 km/h. The speed limit on Highway 403 is 100 km/h.

If convicted, the 32-year-old man will face a minimum fine of $2,000.