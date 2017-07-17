Featured
Driver thrown from vehicle after pickup and dump truck collide
Regional police are investigating after a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a dump truck north of Ayr Monday.
Regional police are investigating after a pickup truck and a dump truck collided head-on near Ayr on Monday.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Northumberland Street at Alps Road.
Police say the dump truck was travelling southbound and the pickup truck attempted to make a turn when the two vehicles collided.
According to police, the driver of the pickup truck, who they say wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from his vehicle. The 33-year-old from Oxford County was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Regional police say the driver of the dump truck was shaken up and was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
Police are still investigating and say charges are pending.
