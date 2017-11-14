

CTV Kitchener





The driver of an e-bike was taken to hospital after getting hit by a car in Cambridge on Tuesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hespeler Road and Bishop Street North around noon, causing a backup on Hespeler Rd.

A car travelling southbound was trying to make a left turn onto Bishop St N when it collided with an e-bike travelling northbound on Hespeler Rd.

The driver was thrown from the e-bike and suffered serious injuries.

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating.