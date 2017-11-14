Featured
Driver thrown from e-bike in Cambridge
Waterloo Regional Police investigate a crash in Cambridge on Tuesday, November 14, 2017. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 2:11PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 14, 2017 2:29PM EST
The driver of an e-bike was taken to hospital after getting hit by a car in Cambridge on Tuesday.
The crash happened at the intersection of Hespeler Road and Bishop Street North around noon, causing a backup on Hespeler Rd.
A car travelling southbound was trying to make a left turn onto Bishop St N when it collided with an e-bike travelling northbound on Hespeler Rd.
The driver was thrown from the e-bike and suffered serious injuries.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating.