

CTV Kitchener





A Paris resident who was rushed to hospital after a collision in Brantford has died.

Brantford police say Tyler Hamments, 32, was the driver of the car that became wedged beneath a transport truck in the aftermath of the collision, which occurred around 6 a.m. Monday at Paris and Golf roads.

According to police, the car had been travelling straight through the intersection when it collided with the truck, which was making a left turn.

Firefighters were brought in to free Hamments from his car. The driver of the truck was not injured.