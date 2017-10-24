Featured
Driver of car wedged beneath transport truck dies
Brantford’s fire chief said the accident happened around 6 a.m. at Paris Road and Golf Road. (Source: Brantford Fire/ Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 10:54AM EDT
A Paris resident who was rushed to hospital after a collision in Brantford has died.
Brantford police say Tyler Hamments, 32, was the driver of the car that became wedged beneath a transport truck in the aftermath of the collision, which occurred around 6 a.m. Monday at Paris and Golf roads.
According to police, the car had been travelling straight through the intersection when it collided with the truck, which was making a left turn.
Firefighters were brought in to free Hamments from his car. The driver of the truck was not injured.