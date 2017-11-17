

CTV Kitchener





A man has lost his vehicle for seven days, and may have to take a long trip to get it back, after being caught speeding on the Bruce Peninsula.

According to the OPP, the 20-year-old man was pulled over Friday morning on Highway 6 near the community of Ferndale, north of Wiarton.

He was allegedly driving at more than double the 80 km/h speed limit, and continued to more than double the speed limit when he entered a 60 km/h zone.

As a result, the man has been charged with dangerous driving.

Police seized his vehicle on the spot, and say it will be impounded for the next week.

The man lives in Welland, which is nearly 350 kilometres away from Ferndale.