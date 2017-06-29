Featured
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Clinton
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 10:31AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 29, 2017 10:50AM EDT
One man is dead following a collision in Huron County.
Huron County OPP say they were notified around 1:30 a.m. Thursday of a heavily damaged SUV on Bayfield Road west of Airport Line, near the community of Clinton.
Responding officers found the vehicle in a ditch. A canine unit was brought in to help them find the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified later in the day as Travis Virag, a 38-year-old resident of Central Huron.
Police believe the man lost control of his vehicle after missing a curve in the roadway.
They want to hear from anyone who has information that may help investigators.
