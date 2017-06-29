

CTV Kitchener





One man is dead following a collision in Huron County.

Huron County OPP say they were notified around 1:30 a.m. Thursday of a heavily damaged SUV on Bayfield Road west of Airport Line, near the community of Clinton.

Responding officers found the vehicle in a ditch. A canine unit was brought in to help them find the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified later in the day as Travis Virag, a 38-year-old resident of Central Huron.

Police believe the man lost control of his vehicle after missing a curve in the roadway.

They want to hear from anyone who has information that may help investigators.