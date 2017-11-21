

CTV Kitchener





A 25-year-old man was killed Monday when his car collided head-on with a dump truck in Paris.

Brant County OPP say Jasdeep Bains, a Brantford resident, was pronounced dead in hospital after the crash at Rest Acres Road and Hanlon Place.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police say they’re investigating the collision and want to hear from anyone who has information about it.