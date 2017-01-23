

CTV Kitchener





A 28-year-old Oxford County woman has been identified as the victim of last Friday’s fatal crash on Highway 59.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at the highway’s intersection with Maplewood Sideroad, south of Tavistock.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. Oxford County OPP identified her Monday as Stephanie May, a resident of East Zorra-Tavistock.

The other driver was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the collision.

They say there were no witnesses to the crash, which was discovered by other drivers who came upon the scene later.