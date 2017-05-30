Featured
Driver killed in dump truck/SUV crash identified
The driver of an SUV was killed in a collision with a dump truck at Road 34 and Line 71 in Zorra Township.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017 11:10AM EDT
Police have identified the woman killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Zorra Township.
Oxford County OPP say Lynn Henderson, a 60-year-old Oakville resident, was the driver of an SUV that was hit by a dump truck and then hit a hydro pole.
The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at Road 74 and the 31st Line, near the community of Embro.
Its cause remains under investigation. The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.