Police have identified the woman killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Zorra Township.

Oxford County OPP say Lynn Henderson, a 60-year-old Oakville resident, was the driver of an SUV that was hit by a dump truck and then hit a hydro pole.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at Road 74 and the 31st Line, near the community of Embro.

Its cause remains under investigation. The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries.