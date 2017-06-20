

CTV Kitchener





One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Brant County.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Keg Lane, west of Paris.

According to Brant County OPP, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Information on their identity and the cause of the crash was not immediately available.

Keg Lane remained closed between Puttown and Ayr roads as of 6:30 p.m.