Driver killed as car hits church
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 3:20PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 8, 2017 6:45PM EST
One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision south of Kitchener.
The crash occurred on Fischer-Hallman Road, near Roseville Road in North Dumfries, shortly before 2 p.m. Friday.
The sole vehicle involved in the crash was an SUV. Police officers at the scene said the vehicle was making a turn when it hit a curb and went airborne, crashing into Roseville United Brethren Chruch.
The driver of the SUV, a 62-year-old Kitchener woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The church building received significant damage.
Police say weather and road conditions are not considered factors in the crash.