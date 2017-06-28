Featured
Driver faces charges after motorcyclist hit
A motorcyclist had to drop his bike to the pavement in order to avoid a collision on June 28, 2017.
Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 9:55PM EDT
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash in Kitchener Wednesday afternoon.
Police say a vehicle was attempting to make a left-hand turn out of a parking lot on Ottawa Street.
The motorcyclist hit the pavement in order to avoid the collision.
Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle has been charged with failing to yield out of a private driveway.
