A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash in Kitchener Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a vehicle was attempting to make a left-hand turn out of a parking lot on Ottawa Street.

The motorcyclist hit the pavement in order to avoid the collision.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle has been charged with failing to yield out of a private driveway.