

CTV Kitchener





Charges have been laid in connection with a collision which left a Cambridge roundabout closed to some traffic for seven hours.

The collision involved a flatbed truck which was carrying a machine through the roundabout at Franklin Boulevard and Clyde Road Monday afternoon.

It tipped on its side, causing the machine to fall to the ground and partially blocking the roundabout.

Waterloo Regional Police said Tuesday that the truck driver, a 50-year-old man from the Welland area, and the company employing him had each been charged with two offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police did not name the specific charges that were laid.