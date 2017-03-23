

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional police are investigating a serious crash just west of Kitchener.

Police say a car was southbound between St. Agatha and Petersburg around 3:30 a.m., when the driver apparently lost control and left the roadway. The car struck a tree, crashed into a hydro pole, coming to a stop back on the roadway. The driver, and only occupant of the car, was ejected on impact, and came to rest next to a nearby house. The 22-year-old Waterloo man was airlifted to hospital in Hamilton with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Officials at the scene said that speed was a factor in the crash.

Notre Dame Drive in Wilmot Township is closed to through traffic between Petersburg and St. Agatha.

The roadway is expected to be closed until around noon Thursday to accomodate the investigation.

Police say charges are pending.