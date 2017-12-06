

One of five people hurt in a two-vehicle collision near Woodstock has died of their injuries.

Police say Edward Greenfield, a 38-year-old Woodstock man, died due to injuries received in the Nov. 5 crash on Highway 2 in Norwich Township.

He was driving an SUV that was hit by a pickup truck that had crossed over to the wrong side of the road.

Greenfield’s three passengers, including two children, were also hurt, as was the driver of the pickup truck.

Oxford County OPP say they’re still investigating the cause of the crash.