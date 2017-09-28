

CTV Kitchener





One person has been charged in connection with a collision which caused an OPP prisoner transport van to roll over several times.

Norfolk County OPP say a 66-year-old woman has been charged with failure to yield to through traffic in connection with Tuesday’s crash, which occurred at the intersection of Cockshutt Road and Townsend Concession 10.

The woman was driving the car which collided with the OPP van.

She was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries following the crash, as were the two OPP special constables in the van. There were no prisoners in the van at the time.