A man from Jamaica is facing charges in connection with a crash that left a Norfolk County woman dead.

The collision occurred last December, at the intersection of Main and King streets in Delhi.

Nancy Chartrand, 68, was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the intersection. She was pronounced dead in hospital.

OPP announced Thursday that the 44-year-old man driving the pickup truck – a man who lives in Kingston, Jamaica – is charged with careless driving, driving without a licence, and taking a vehicle without consent.