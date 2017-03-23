Featured
Driver charged nearly 4 months after pedestrian killed
A man from Jamaica is facing charges in connection with a crash that left a Norfolk County woman dead.
The collision occurred last December, at the intersection of Main and King streets in Delhi.
Nancy Chartrand, 68, was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the intersection. She was pronounced dead in hospital.
OPP announced Thursday that the 44-year-old man driving the pickup truck – a man who lives in Kingston, Jamaica – is charged with careless driving, driving without a licence, and taking a vehicle without consent.
