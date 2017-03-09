

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener woman has been charged in connection with a collision which left two people with serious injuries.

The two-vehicle collision occurred around 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Westmount Road and Gage Avenue in Kitchener.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a SUV which was northbound on Westmount failed to stop for a red light and hit a car that was making a left turn onto Westmount.

The driver and passenger of the car were both taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police said that they were both expected to survive.

The 62-year-old woman driving the SUV was treated for minor injuries in hospital.

She now faces one charge of failing to stop for a red light.