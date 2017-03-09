Featured
Driver charged in connection with Westmount Road crash
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at Westmount Road and Gage Avenue in Kitchener. (Marta Czurylowicz / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 9:23AM EST
A Kitchener woman has been charged in connection with a collision which left two people with serious injuries.
The two-vehicle collision occurred around 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Westmount Road and Gage Avenue in Kitchener.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, a SUV which was northbound on Westmount failed to stop for a red light and hit a car that was making a left turn onto Westmount.
The driver and passenger of the car were both taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police said that they were both expected to survive.
The 62-year-old woman driving the SUV was treated for minor injuries in hospital.
She now faces one charge of failing to stop for a red light.
