An 18-year-old woman was using a cell phone when she drove into a cyclist north of Elmira, police say.

The crash brought emergency crews to the intersection of Floradale Road and Reid Woods Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The cyclist, a 41-year-old Woolwich woman, was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver, a Woolwich resident who was not hurt, was charged with careless driving and using a handheld communications device while driving.