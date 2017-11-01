Featured
Driver charged after cyclist hit near Elmira
A cyclist suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car near Elmira on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Hayden Phillips / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 10:53AM EDT
An 18-year-old woman was using a cell phone when she drove into a cyclist north of Elmira, police say.
The crash brought emergency crews to the intersection of Floradale Road and Reid Woods Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The cyclist, a 41-year-old Woolwich woman, was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
The driver, a Woolwich resident who was not hurt, was charged with careless driving and using a handheld communications device while driving.