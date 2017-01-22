Featured
Driver charged after car hits pole, parked vehicle and building
Car crashes into building on Woolwich St. in Guelph. (Jan. 21, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 12:35PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 22, 2017 2:24PM EST
A 20-year-old Georgetown man is facing multiple charges after a crashing his car in Guelph.
Police say the car was travelling at a high rate of speed on Woolwich Street around 3:35 a.m.
As the car neared the five point intersection, the driver lost control while trying to make a right turn.
The car jumped the curb, struck a hydro pole and parked vehicle before hitting a building.
Three people inside the car had minor injuries.
Damage to both vehicles is estimated at $50,000.
The driver was charged with careless driving, driving while under suspension and having a blood alcohol level above the limit for novice (G2) drivers.
Photos
Pole and building damaged during a car crash on Jan. 21, 2017.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Driver charged after car hits pole, parked vehicle and building
- Another foggy day, another advisory from Environment Canada
- Man pulled from burning Windsor home taken to Detroit hospital
- Norovirus may be to blame for sickening 200 college students
- Wynne writes open letter criticizing Kevin O'Leary's policies, comments
Kitchener Weather Change city
4 °COvercast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most popular stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10