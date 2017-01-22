

CTV Kitchener





A 20-year-old Georgetown man is facing multiple charges after a crashing his car in Guelph.

Police say the car was travelling at a high rate of speed on Woolwich Street around 3:35 a.m.

As the car neared the five point intersection, the driver lost control while trying to make a right turn.

The car jumped the curb, struck a hydro pole and parked vehicle before hitting a building.

Three people inside the car had minor injuries.

Damage to both vehicles is estimated at $50,000.

The driver was charged with careless driving, driving while under suspension and having a blood alcohol level above the limit for novice (G2) drivers.