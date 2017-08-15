

CTV Kitchener





Six drivers were charged for speeding on the same Cambridge road within four hours of each other, Waterloo Regional Police say.

Officers set up a speed patrol on Blair Road Tuesday morning, following complaints from people in the area about speeding drivers.

The six drivers pulled over include one who was allegedly tracked at 116 km/h, in an area where the speed limit is 50 km/h.

A 25-year-old man was charged with stunt driving. His vehicle was impounded for seven days, and his licence suspended for the same amount of time.