A man is facing multiple charges after not stopping his car for police on Monday evening.

Waterloo Regional Police observed a red Pontiac Sunfire driving erratically and speeding on Weber Street East around 8 p.m.

Not long after, they spotted the car on Pandora Avenue and arrested a 28-year-old-man.

He’s charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, possession of a controlled substance and numerous traffic related offences.

Police are not releasing his name at this time and say he has no fixed address. He will appear in court today.