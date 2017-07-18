Featured
Driver arrested shortly after fleeing police in Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017 7:45AM EDT
A man is facing multiple charges after not stopping his car for police on Monday evening.
Waterloo Regional Police observed a red Pontiac Sunfire driving erratically and speeding on Weber Street East around 8 p.m.
Not long after, they spotted the car on Pandora Avenue and arrested a 28-year-old-man.
He’s charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, possession of a controlled substance and numerous traffic related offences.
Police are not releasing his name at this time and say he has no fixed address. He will appear in court today.
