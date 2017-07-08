Featured
Driver airlifted to hospital after crashing car near Simcoe
Police investigating serious crash on Blueline Road. (Courtesy: Norfolk County OPP)
Published Saturday, July 8, 2017 7:16PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 8, 2017 7:30PM EDT
A 21-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after his car hit a tree near Simcoe.
It happened around 4:14 p.m. Saturday on Blueline Road between Concession 11 and Concession 12.
Police say the driver crossed the center line, went into the ditch, and then slammed into a tree head-on.
He was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.
Blueline Road between Concession 11 and Concession 12 was closed for several hours.
