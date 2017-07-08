

CTV Kitchener





A 21-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after his car hit a tree near Simcoe.

It happened around 4:14 p.m. Saturday on Blueline Road between Concession 11 and Concession 12.

Police say the driver crossed the center line, went into the ditch, and then slammed into a tree head-on.

He was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.

Blueline Road between Concession 11 and Concession 12 was closed for several hours.