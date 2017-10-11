

One person was hurt Wednesday afternoon when two vehicles collided in downtown Kitchener.

The crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at Queen and Charles streets

It involved two vehicles, one of which was a red minivan that hit a pole.

Both vehicles appeared to have been damaged, with the driver’s door being removed from the minivan.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.