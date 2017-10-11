Featured
Downtown Kitchener crash sends 1 to hospital
A two-vehicle crash at Queen and Charles streets in Kitchener sent one person to hospital.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, October 11, 2017 4:34PM EDT
One person was hurt Wednesday afternoon when two vehicles collided in downtown Kitchener.
The crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at Queen and Charles streets
It involved two vehicles, one of which was a red minivan that hit a pole.
Both vehicles appeared to have been damaged, with the driver’s door being removed from the minivan.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.