Waterloo Regional Police are looking for one man after a donation jar was stolen from a bakery in central Cambridge.

The man allegedly stuffed the jar into his jacket after making a purchase at Azores Bakery on Elgin Street North a little after 2 p.m. on Jan. 31.

It had been set up at the bakery by one of its suppliers, and donations were to be given to a family with a child who has leukemia.

The man is described as being a white man, likely in his 20s, with dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.