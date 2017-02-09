Featured
Donations for child with cancer stolen from bakery
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 11:18AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 9, 2017 12:31PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for one man after a donation jar was stolen from a bakery in central Cambridge.
The man allegedly stuffed the jar into his jacket after making a purchase at Azores Bakery on Elgin Street North a little after 2 p.m. on Jan. 31.
It had been set up at the bakery by one of its suppliers, and donations were to be given to a family with a child who has leukemia.
The man is described as being a white man, likely in his 20s, with dark hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
