The Norfolk County Shriners still don’t know who stole the pop and beer cans they were collecting to raise money for injured children – but they’re at least no longer out the money.

On Jan. 17, $75 worth of cans were stolen from donation trailers at the Shriners’ property in Simcoe.

The cans had been donated by the community, and would be returned for money which would in turn be given to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

After news of the theft broke, a Cambridge resident donated $75 to the club to cover the cost of the stolen cans.

Norfolk County OPP are still investigating the theft, which they believe was committed by somebody who used a pickup truck or cube van to cart the cans away.