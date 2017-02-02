Featured
Donation covers cost of cans stolen from Shriners
Thieves stole can donations from Shriners Club in Simcoe. (jan. 21, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 5:39PM EST
The Norfolk County Shriners still don’t know who stole the pop and beer cans they were collecting to raise money for injured children – but they’re at least no longer out the money.
On Jan. 17, $75 worth of cans were stolen from donation trailers at the Shriners’ property in Simcoe.
The cans had been donated by the community, and would be returned for money which would in turn be given to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
After news of the theft broke, a Cambridge resident donated $75 to the club to cover the cost of the stolen cans.
Norfolk County OPP are still investigating the theft, which they believe was committed by somebody who used a pickup truck or cube van to cart the cans away.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Cambridge woman says questioning from border guard left her humiliated
- Guelph Hydro should be sold or merged, committee concludes
- Oysters may be to blame for 24 cases of norovirus-like illnesses
- Donation covers cost of cans stolen from Shriners
- Local ties abound for finalists hoping to be Canada's next astronauts