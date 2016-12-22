

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





They’re not all Christian, but more than 100 Syrian refugee families in Waterloo Region will be celebrating Christmas.

A total of 105 families had appointments Thursday to visit the Salvation Army warehouse in Kitchener to pick out toys they can give to their children as gifts Saturday morning.

“Whether they celebrate Christmas or not is irrelevant,” said Nadine Oluwojure, a program co-ordinator with the Salvation Army.

“We just want to make sure that every child does not go without (a gift) this year.”

Volunteer translators were on-hand at the warehouse to help explain to the new Canadians exactly what they were getting, and why.

One of them was Tareq Ibrahim, who arrived from Syria about a year ago as a refugee.

“At one point in time we received the help, and we feel it’s a duty to give back,” he said.

Like most of the refugees who showed up to grab gifts, Ibrahim isn’t Christian.

But he is familiar with the holiday from seeing it celebrated in Damascus, and he already knows what he’ll be doing on Saturday.

“I’m going to go and greet my Christian friends – especially the Canadians,” he said.

The Salvation Army is accepting donations through the end of the week.

With reporting by Victoria Levy