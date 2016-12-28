

A dog is expected to recover after being shot by a police officer in Owen Sound.

Owen Sound Police say it happened Monday afternoon, near the Bayfield Landing complex on 9th Avenue East.

According to police, an officer was called to the area in response to a German shepherd mixed-breed dog that was behaving aggressively in the area.

When the officer spotted the dog, police say, it aggressively charged at them.

The police officer fired one shot, which hit the animal.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian’s office for treatment.