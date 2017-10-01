

CTV Kitchener





A dog was seized by the humane society Saturday morning after biting a man in downtown Kitchener.

Police say the man and his family were walking on Weber Street West near Young Street when three dogs approached them.

One of the dogs bit the man in the lower leg.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene and began a search for the dogs, calling them a public safety threat.

Witnesses say officers were carrying tasers and at one point, paramedics had to use a fire extinguisher to protect themselves.

All three dogs were eventually caught.

The dog that bit the man was seized by the Kitchener Humane Society.

Neighbours say this isn’t the first time these dogs have attacked.

Rob Kowalk told CTV about a similar incident in June.

“Two dogs came around the corner and attacked my dog. My dog fought them off. They ran across the street and attacked a pedestrian who was just walking by. Then they ran back across the street, grabbed an old lady and threw her down on the ground. My dog was hurt, she was very sick for a few weeks. And then I heard this happened again last weekend.”

Kowalk blames the owner, not the dog.

“I’m not saying these dogs should be put down. I believe, in the right hands with a good owner, these dogs can have a second chance. I don’t believe there’s such thing as a bad dog. There’s bad owners.”

Police say charges are pending.