A family physician who practiced in Waterloo before his licence was revoked was publicly reprimanded Thursday for forming a sexual relationship with one of his patients.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario called Dr. William Muirhead’s actions “abhorrent,” saying they brought shame to himself and his profession.

The patient in question was, at the time, a university student who had been referred to Muirhead for treatment for depression and anxiety.

She was Muirhead’s patient from 2008 until 2011.

During that time, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario found, the relationship between doctor and patient “gradually progressed from therapeutic to sexual … including sexual intercourse in the back room of his office.”

According to the college, Muirhead also gave the patient $23,000 in cash, as well as gift items like lingerie and jewelry.

The patient told the college that she “trusted” Muirhead knew what he was doing.

“He couched all of our interactions in terms of psychotherapy,” she said.

The college also found that Muirhead warned the patient not to tell investigators about “any activities in the ‘back room.’”

Muirhead was not present for Thursday’s reprimand. He was also absent last May, when the college revoked his licence to practice medicine.

He has been ordered to pay $26,000 in fines.

He has not been charged with any criminal offences.