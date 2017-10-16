

CTV Kitchener





A car left the roadway and rolled over several times, leaving its driver with life-threatening injuries – and police say distracted driving may be to blame.

The crash occurred Friday afternoon on Mall Road near Swimming Pool Road, north of Delhi.

According to Norfolk County OPP, the car hit an embankment before it started to roll.

Its driver, a 21-year-old Norfolk County man, was taken to hospital.

Police say they’re still investigating the exact cause of the crash, but believe distracted driving was a contributing factor.