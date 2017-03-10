Featured
Distracted driving biggest cause of road deaths in 2016: OPP
A man uses an iPhone while behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped in traffic at a red light in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on Monday October 20, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 3:25PM EST
For the fourth year straight, distracted drivers were blamed for more deaths on Ontario’s roads than speeding or impaired ones.
According to the OPP, distracted driving was responsible for or contributed to 65 deaths on OPP-patrolled roads.
Speed-related issues were found to be at fault for 55 deaths, seatbelt issues for 53, and alcohol for 45.
“We want to see every Ontarian, especially passengers of all ages, take a firm stand against those who endanger their lives by using their cell phones or engaging in other forms of distractions behind the wheel,” OPP commissioner Vince Hawkes said in a news release.
