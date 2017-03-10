

CTV Kitchener





For the fourth year straight, distracted drivers were blamed for more deaths on Ontario’s roads than speeding or impaired ones.

According to the OPP, distracted driving was responsible for or contributed to 65 deaths on OPP-patrolled roads.

Speed-related issues were found to be at fault for 55 deaths, seatbelt issues for 53, and alcohol for 45.

“We want to see every Ontarian, especially passengers of all ages, take a firm stand against those who endanger their lives by using their cell phones or engaging in other forms of distractions behind the wheel,” OPP commissioner Vince Hawkes said in a news release.