Two high-ranking OPP officers, including the head of the OPP detachment in Wiarton, have been charged with breach of trust and obstructing justice.

The OPP’s professional standards branch announced the charges Wednesday, saying they stem from an April 2011 collision between off-road vehicles in Cape Croker.

According to an OPP news release, the officers facing the charges are Staff Sgt. Wayne Thompson and Acting Staff Sgt. Kevin Muir.

Thompson is the detachment commander of the Bruce Peninsula OPP and has been with the organization for 29 years, while Muir is the operations manager for the Grey County OPP and has been an OPP officer for 17 years.

Both officers were off-duty at the time of the crash, police said, and both have been suspended from their duties with pay.