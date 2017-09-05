

CTV Kitchener





The trial of a Kitchener man accused of choking another man to death and leaving his body in Kitchener's Victoria Park has begun.

Jury selection started Monday for the trial of Derrick Lawlor.

Shortly before lawyers began questioning potential jurors, Lawlor pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

He is accused of killing Mark McCreadie, whose body was found in April 2014.

At first, Lawlor was charged with aggravated assault because investigators believed McCreadie died from a drug overdose.

It was only after tests revealed that McCreadie had been strangled that the charge against Lawlor was upgraded to murder.

The trial is expected to last for up to 10 weeks.