A Waterloo man recently convicted of killing a man whose body was left near a busy park has filed an appeal.

A jury found Derrick Lawlor guilty last month of killing Mark McCreadie. It took jurors about four hours to convict Lawlor of first-degree murder, following a month-long trial.

His conviction carries an automatic life sentence, with no chance of parole for 25 years.

McCreadie was strangled to death in April 2014. His body was left in a wooded area on the outskirts of Victoria Park.

In his appeal filing, Lawlor argues that the judge gave the jury improper instructions before they deliberated, and should not have let jurors hear an unedited audio recording of his statement to police.