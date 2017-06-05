

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A deer that had dozens of onlookers watching it as it stood in the lake at Waterloo Park died a few hours later.

The deer’s presence first brought Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society officers to the park early Sunday afternoon.

At the time, the animal had become stuck in a wrought-iron fence. It was not clear how long it had been there.

Humane Society personnel were able to free the deer. It had a cut to its right hip, but otherwise seemd OK.

“It ran and bounded across the street … ran into Waterloo Park, went into a pond and just stood there,” said Humane Society director of operations Kathy Innocente.

Once it was in the water, the deer didn’t seem to want to move. Bystanders like Dana Ball tried to coax it to shore, believing it was stuck in some mud.

“We were trying to push it off to the one side, because it was stuck in the middle,” Ball said.

Other people were throwing rocks near the deer, to try and spook it into motion.

Stubbornly, the animal refused to leave the water. The Humane Society was called again at 8 p.m. Its officers decided to leave the deer be, in the hopes that it would leave on its own once people stopped paying attention to it.

“We prefer to leave them alone,” Innocente said.

“They don’t do well under stress.”

Monday morning, the deer was found dead.

While it is not uncommon for deer to be found in parks or other natural areas around urban centres, Innocente says people encountering one should remember to leave it alone – or call the Humane Society if they believe there is something amiss.

With reporting by Randy Steinman