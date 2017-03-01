Featured
Deer, elk heads dumped near Saugeen River
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 4:19PM EST
Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is investigating after animal heads were left near the Saugeen River.
The heads were dumped near the river in Southampton, across from the cemetery.
Saugeen Shores Police say they learned of the issue last week.
They found that some of the heads belonged to deer, and others to elk, and passed along photographs to the ministry.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.