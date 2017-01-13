

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say foul play is not suspected in the case of an 18-year-old woman found dead in her dorm room.

A report about the woman’s death brought police officers to a student residence on Seagram Drive in Waterloo around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

After they arrived, one floor of the residence was evacuated due to concerns about chemical exposure.

A hazmat team from Waterloo Fire was brought in to investigate the chemical issue, and determined that it was not a threat to people inside or outside the building.

Police say are still investigating the woman’s death, but have no concerns for public safety.