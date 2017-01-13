Featured
Death of woman at Waterloo student residence not suspicious
Emergency crews investigate the death of a woman at a University of Waterloo residence on Jan. 12, 2017.
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 12:18PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police say foul play is not suspected in the case of an 18-year-old woman found dead in her dorm room.
A report about the woman’s death brought police officers to a student residence on Seagram Drive in Waterloo around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
After they arrived, one floor of the residence was evacuated due to concerns about chemical exposure.
A hazmat team from Waterloo Fire was brought in to investigate the chemical issue, and determined that it was not a threat to people inside or outside the building.
Police say are still investigating the woman’s death, but have no concerns for public safety.
