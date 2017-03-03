

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





The OPP death investigation into a body found at an address in Cainsville has been ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday police were sent to check in on the well-being of an occupant at the Papple Road address, police found an unresponsive male who was then pronounced deceased by the coroner.

A subsequent post-mortem conducted in Hamilton revealed the identity of the man as 69-year-old Robert Waite of Brant County. The post mortem also led investigators to rule the investigation a homicide.

On Wednesday after not seeing or hearing from his father for several days Waite’s son said he went to the address to check on him, when he wasn’t able to find his father and discovering what he thought was blood, he called police.

Police remained on scene outside the building on Friday, they say no arrests have been made at this time and they are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.