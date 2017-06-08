

CTV Kitchener





A Harry Potter-themed festival will still bring thousands of fans of the series to midwestern Ontario this fall – just not to the part of it many had assumed.

Organizers of the Festival of Wizardry – formerly known as Transfigured Town – say they hope to have an agreement in place by the end of the week to host this year’s festival at the Blyth Campgrounds, about 25 kilometres east of Goderich.

Goderich hosted last year’s inaugural festival, and seemed like the location for this year’s event as well, but negotiations stalled over the spring.

“We couldn’t seem to make it work with Goderich,” said organizer Nathan Swartz.

“I think both parties tried, but we couldn’t get there.”

Despite the move away from Goderich, the Festival of Wizardry is still expected to run from Oct. 13 to 15.